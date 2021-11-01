Parliament to Cancel Tours & Events Amid Covid Outbreak

Sources tell Guido that all tours and events of Parliament are to be cancelled as of tonight, following a significant Covid outbreak on the estate. The announcement is expected to be emailed to all estate workers later this evening. Looks like Parliament’s triggering its own Plan B, even with the country’s 7-day case rate falling…

Earlier today, staffers were primed for the bad news in a round robin message emphasising the need to “space out and avoid sitting directly opposite each other in working areas” and to “avoid close contact at all times.” This is on top of the existing rule to wear masks on the estate at all times – unless you happen to be an MP, obviously. A source tells Guido that “working spaces” also includes PCH, and that they’re heading to “exactly the same arrangements they had in place last year”…

Some MPs have already instructed their staff to return to working from home indefinitely. Déjà vu…