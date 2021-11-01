Boris Quotes Greta in COP Speech

Along with quoting Greta, Boris laboured heavily on Glasgow’s James Bond connections:

“Welcome to Glasgow and to Scotland whose most globally famous fictional son is almost certainly a man called James Bond who generally comes to the climax of his highly lucrative films strapped to a doomsday device desperately trying to work out which coloured wire to pull to turn it off while a red digital clock ticks down remorselessly to a detonation that will end human life as we know it and we are in roughly the same position, my fellow global leaders, as James Bond today.”

“we have the opportunity the duty to make this summit the moment when humanity finally began – and I stress began – to defuse that bomb and make this the moment when we began irrefutably to turn the tide and to begin the fightback against climate change”
