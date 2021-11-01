Boris Quotes Greta in COP Speech

Along with quoting Greta, Boris laboured heavily on Glasgow’s James Bond connections:

“Welcome to Glasgow and to Scotland whose most globally famous fictional son is almost certainly a man called James Bond who generally comes to the climax of his highly lucrative films strapped to a doomsday device desperately trying to work out which coloured wire to pull to turn it off while a red digital clock ticks down remorselessly to a detonation that will end human life as we know it and we are in roughly the same position, my fellow global leaders, as James Bond today.”

…

“we have the opportunity the duty to make this summit the moment when humanity finally began – and I stress began – to defuse that bomb and make this the moment when we began irrefutably to turn the tide and to begin the fightback against climate change”