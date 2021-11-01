BBC’s FLOP26

While plenty of polling suggests the British public do care about climate change and believe it must be tackled, Guido questions the public’s dedication to the cause – and specifically COP26. One measure to find out what people are genuinely interested in might be what news people are reading today: at the top of the BBC News website you’ll find wall-to-wall coverage of the Glasgow climate summit, with 14 articles viewable to punters at first load:

The BBC’s own most-read section, however, shows no COP or climate articles in the top 10 most popular articles today:

The lack of correlation between the BBC’s output and what people want to read, and what it suggests about the British public’s true feelings towards tackling climate change, seems to be backed up by a poll by Portland this morning. It found that while the public supports hypothetically punishing climate-damaging behaviour, or the government incentivising green behaviour, just 7% say “my family and me, and other families like me” should pay most of the cost. Just 36% are willing to pay more than £50 a month on top of existing bills to limit CO2 emissions. It seems the British public don’t want to put their money where their mouth is…