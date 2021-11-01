BBC Unveils New 10 Point Impartiality Plan

The BBC has unveiled a new 10 point impartiality plan, informed by the Dyson Report, to challenge accusations of biased reporting and raise standards across the organisation. Considering that the BBC started offering impartiality training in March and issued new social media guidance last year, Guido isn’t especially confident that the latest bout of measures will do the trick…

Key actions from this 10-point plan include:

Establishing “thematic reviews” on key areas of public debate to ensure a breadth of viewpoints are reflected.

Empowering the BBC Editorial Policy team to assess whether the corporation meets editorial standards.

Simplifying internal investigation proceedings.

Clarifying how the BBC handles accelerated editorial complaints.

Monitoring “impartiality metrics” like: editorial complaints, staff training, audience perception, and demographic data.

Making the BBC’s editorial guidelines easier for staff to use.

Placing two non-BBC experts on the Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee

Offering BBC impartiality training to freelancers and new joiners.

Improving transparency.

Adopting a new editorial policy on whistleblowing.

Ensuring that audiences across he UK are represented both on and off screen.

Guido knows a fair few presenters who should close pay attention to the new rules…