Rob Roberts Back as Tory Party Member from Monday

Rob Roberts – who sexually harassed a male and female staff member, was suspended from the house for six weeks and lost the party whip – was dealt a final blow in September when his Conservative membership was suspended for 12 weeks. Guido’s double checked with the party and, for some inexplicable reason, his suspension is still set to end on Monday. They were keen to emphasise he will remain whipless…

As a party member, the disgraced MP will have access to both local and national social events with other members, and would be able to attend future Tory conferences. CCHQ has already been heavily criticised for not taking complaints against members seriously. His readmission to the party will only add salt to the wound…

One angry former staffer tells Guido:

“It’s very concerning that even after a Parliamentary suspension an individual who causes so much concern amongst young Tories and fellow MPs alike is allowed back into the party giving him access to a wide range of people”.

Will Rob be stupid enough to try braving the Tory social scene from next week?