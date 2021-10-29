Ian Blackford Opposes Air Passenger Duty Cut, Expenses £17,000 Annual Spend on Flights

Following Rishi’s Budget speech, enduringly miserable Ian Blackford lambasted the government for cutting Air Passenger Duty. In his speech he slammed Boris for speaking about “the importance of 1.5 (degrees)” and subsequently cutting “air passenger duty for domestic flights”. He added

According to IPSA:
  • Between 2021-2022 Blackford expensed £716.19 on air travel
  • Between 2020-2021 Blackford expensed £1,233.66 on air travel
  • Between 2019-2020 Blackford expensed £17,410.32 on air travel
  • Between 2018-2019 Blackford expensed £17,733.99 on air travel
  • Between 2017-2018 Blackford expensed £7,398.93 on air travel
Darwin Friend, policy analyst at the TaxPayers’ Alliance told Guido:
“Mr Blackford should realise more than most that the domestic APD cut is good news for those who need to travel for work and visit family. Higher taxes just mean that travel remains the preserve of the elites. It’s easy being green when someone else pays the bills.”

It’s plane to see that Blackford doesn’t care whether ordinary people without expense accounts are able to save their hard earned dosh when travelling the country. One bill for them and another for us…
