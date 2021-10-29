Ian Blackford Opposes Air Passenger Duty Cut, Expenses £17,000 Annual Spend on Flights

Following Rishi’s Budget speech, enduringly miserable Ian Blackford lambasted the government for cutting Air Passenger Duty. In his speech he slammed Boris for speaking about “the importance of 1.5 (degrees)” and subsequently cutting “air passenger duty for domestic flights”. He added

“Chancellor, this is a disgrace and shows quite frankly that this is not a Government that understands the climate challenge that we all face and the Chancellor should withdraw and remove that proposal.” However Guido did a little digging and found that Ian Blackford expenses thousands of pounds every year on domestic flights between Scotland and Westminster. Easy not to care about costing when someone else is paying… Since being elected in 2015 Ian has spent £72,568 of taxpayers’ money on flights, this is 54% of his total travel bill since entering parliament. He’s splashed out on flights that have cost up to £813 – which if anything shows how necessary the APD cut is.

Between 2021-2022 Blackford expensed £716.19 on air travel

Between 2020-2021 Blackford expensed £1,233.66 on air travel

Between 2019-2020 Blackford expensed £17,410.32 on air travel

Between 2018-2019 Blackford expensed £17,733.99 on air travel

Between 2017-2018 Blackford expensed £7,398.93 on air travel

Darwin Friend, policy analyst at the TaxPayers’ Alliance told Guido:

“Mr Blackford should realise more than most that the domestic APD cut is good news for those who need to travel for work and visit family. Higher taxes just mean that travel remains the preserve of the elites. It’s easy being green when someone else pays the bills.”

It’s plane to see that Blackford doesn’t care whether ordinary people without expense accounts are able to save their hard earned dosh when travelling the country. One bill for them and another for us…