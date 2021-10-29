George Eustice Warns France “Two Can Play at That Game” as Frogs Threaten British Trawler Block

George Eustice has warned France “two can play at that game” following word they could try blocking British trawlers. He also lambasted Macron’s “unacceptable” behaviour this morning as tensions continue to ramp up between the UK and France over fishing licence disputes. They’ve clearly never recovered after their humiliating defeat in Jersey this May…

On Thursday, France seized a British scallop trawler and have threatened to block more British boats from French ports if the UK refuses to hand out more post-Brexit fishing licenses by Tuesday next week. The scallop trawler is seen by the British as a ‘prawn’ in the disputes…

Last night, Liz Truss dramatically summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Office for a dressing down by the Europe Minister, and the Government is accusing France of breaking international law. Liz Truss has said she expects the ambassador “to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK”. Flexing her mussels…

UK ministers are also considering retaliatory options should Paris press ahead with their threats on November 2nd; including tit for tat measures like restricting French access to UK waters; organising a meeting with Macron at the G20; convincing EU states to put pressure on France; and offering support to British fisherman and businesses hit by French measures. After a week of boring sewerage stories, Boris has turned his attention from water and loos to Waterloo…