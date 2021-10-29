Extinction Rebellion Convicted for Tufton Street Vandalism

Three leading members of Extinction Rebellion have been found guilty of criminal damage by the City of London Magistrates Court, after graffitiing offices and pouring fake blood across Tufton Street during a protest in September 2020. The three convicts, who are the founding members of “Writers Rebel” and refer to themselves as the “Tufton Street 3“, received a six-month conditional discharge and were fined a total of £200 each. Yes, only £200. According to Extinction Rebellion’s own PR, the magistrates praised them for their “openness and honesty”…

The trio targeted the Tufton Street offices of the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), spraying “Lies” across the face of the building, claiming they were “actively working to keep the status quo”, and committing crimes “against humanity“. The GWPF are yet to appear in the dock for those alleged ‘crimes’. It turns out vandalising property is a quicker way to end up there…

Speaking after the verdict, Writers Rebel co-founder Jessica Townsend said:

“It’s my first time in the dock and it was surprisingly daunting. But I could feel the magistrates emotionally engage.”

Emotionally engaged enough to find her guilty, at least.