Tories Selecting Bexley By-Election Candidate This Weekend

Westminster is on the brink of a by-election frenzy, with both Bexley and Southend now in need of replacements following the tragic deaths of both incumbents. Claudia Webbe is also facing losing her job in the wake of her harassment trial, and Owen Paterson faces a Commons vote on a 30-day suspension for lobbying, which would allow his constituents to force a by-election vote. A reporter’s dream…

It seems the soonest to be held will be Old Bexley & Sidcup, replacing James Brokenshire – a seat with a 19,000 majority in 2019. Guido learns the Tories will be selecting their candidate this Saturday, and while the by-election writ hasn’t been moved in the Commons by the government yet, it suggests an election relatively soon.

Local sources are pointing to councillor Louie French as the frontrunner. French has been representing the ward of Falconwood & Welling since 2014, and served as deputy leader from 2018-21. He stood as the Tory candidate in the South East London seat of Eltham in 2019, coming within just 3,000 votes of unseating Labour MP Clive Efford.

Louie may also be considered a frontrunner because of how eager he’s been at the prospect of a by-election. Guido hears he made enquiries to the party incredibly soon after Brokenshire’s passing was announced…