Sturgeon Insists Glasgow’s Rat Infestation “Is Not Unique”

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Scottish Labour leader Anas Sawar of talking down Glasgow “for political purposes” in Holyrood today, after Sawar claimed Sturgeon was “turning a blind eye to the environment Glaswegians are living in every single day” – with waste piling up on doorsteps and over a million rats scurrying around the streets. A problem which, according to the city’s council leader, is actually the fault of Margaret Thatcher.

While Sturgeon didn’t pass the blame onto someone who left office 31 years ago, she nonetheless claimed these problems were “not unique“:

“I don’t shy away from the problems and the challenges that cities like Glasgow – Glasgow is not unique here – face in the times that we live through right now. But nor will I stand here and allow Glasgow, one of the greatest cities in the world, to be talked down for political purposes in the way that Anas Sarwar has disgracefully been doing in recent times.”

Asked later if she would meet with cleansing workers ahead to discuss the problems ahead of COP, Sturgeon refused, insisting the characterisations were “doing a disservice to the city and to people who live there.” All just part and parcel of the city experience…