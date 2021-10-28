Sir David Amess’s Dog Crowned Westminster Dog of the Year

Sir David Amess’s French Bulldog, 3-year-old Vivienne, has been crowned the winner in this year’s Westminster Dog of the Year competition. Escorted by MPs Andrew Rosindell and Mark Francois, Vivienne defeated 22 other pups to claim Parliament’s most coveted prize, winning both the judges’ vote and the public’s online votes by “tens of thousands“. Speaking this morning, Rosindell said:

“No one loved animals like David, and no one loved their dog like David. I could not feel more sadness at the fact that it will be me chaperoning Vivienne, his dog, at the Dog of the Year, instead of him, but I also could not feel more pride to be able to pay tribute to him in this small way.”

The pawfect tribute.