After it emerged Boris’s and the Chancellor’s beer photoshoot had fallen flat, Rishi’s post-Budget media round has been tripped up yet again. Touring Greater Manchester, Rishi stressed that each person should feel “pride in the place you call home”. It made it all the more awkward when he then, standing in Bury market, proudly proclaimed to be at the “world famous Burnley market” – 20 miles down the road. Unfortunately the teetotal chancellor can’t blame the mix up on a sore post-pub head…