Despite John McDonnell’s Plea, Momentum Still Paying Staff Below £15 Per Hour

Yesterday morning former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell went on Sky News to reignite Labour’s £15 minimum wage row. On the show McDonnell argued that the Labour Party “should give [a £15 minimum wage] commitment by the next election.” However McDonnell’s mates at Momentum are still advertising jobs that fail to pay staff anywhere near the proposed £15 per hour minimum for which they are campaigning…

At the beginning of the month, Guido revealed that at least six jobs at Momentum paid less than McDonnell’s proposed minimum wage. Since then almost a month after Guido pointed the discrepancy out – Momentum have advertised three new jobs all of which still offer less than £15 per hour. The Administration and Governance Officer role offers between £26,380-£30,020. The Northern and Midlands Organiser role offers between £22,880 – £26,520 – which according to McDonnell is barely enough to live on. Finally the Head of Communications role offers between £29,765 – £33,370 the lower end of which is still below the £15 minimum. Momentum can’t credibly campaign for businesses to pay a minimum wage that they don’t pay their own staff. Momentum remain cynically determined to exploit idealistic staff with low wages…

*Unions have long campaigned for paid breaks and holidays which means, annualised, £15 x 40 x 52 = £31,200.