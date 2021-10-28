Lords Copy Commons’ Face Mask Hypocrisy Rule

The House of Lords has just informed staff that, like the Commons, they will now be forced to wear facemasks on the Parliamentary estate, while their peer bosses will maintain them as mere recommendations. An email sent out this morning informed colleagues that it’s “in response to an increased number of COVID-19 positive cases with evidence of transmission on the estate.”

“I am writing to inform you that the Clerk of the Parliaments, as the employer of House of Lords staff, has decided to take similar precautions for his staff with face coverings being made mandatory. Also, face-to-face staff meetings must have a business need. He has reassured me this will not impact any of the in-person member services.”

The email continued to specify there will be one rule for staff and another for Lords:

“Although not mandatory, Members are encouraged to wear face coverings in line with current Government guidance. The Government expects and recommends that people continue to wear face coverings in crowded and enclosed spaces. I would ask you to keep this in mind, for example during Committee meetings or when accessing in person services.”

A ridiculous look…