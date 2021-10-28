Centre for Social Justice Appoints Swathe of New Directors

Yet more Tufton Street reshuffling this week as the Centre for Social Justice appoints three new directorships. Their Homelessness lead Joe Shalam, and former DExEU SpAd Gavin Rice are both being appointed Directors of Policy; Matthew Patten has been appointed as the CSJ’s political and comms director, having previously led the Mayor’s Fund for London as CEO and a short tenure as a Brexit Party MEP.

In yet more ASI news, Guido understands their current head of government affairs John Macdonald is being promoted to director of strategy, and Morgan Schondelmeier to director of operations from Monday, following the departure of Matt Kilcoyne. They’re also hiring a new head of comms. Get applying now…