Boris and Rishi Can’t Organise a Photoshoot in a Brewery

For a teetotaller, Rishi had a pub-heavy afternoon yesterday, celebrating his massive reforms to alcohol duty. Not only did Guido catch the Chancellor quietly arriving at an incredibly busy Treasury drinks session at the Two Chairman*, he joined the PM for a photoshoot at London’s Fourpure brewery.

The duo were photographed hauling kegs of beer, with Boris showing he needs to add weightlifting to his current cardio regime. There was just one problem with the shoot – they were posing with 30-litre containers. Only breweries that use 40-litre kegs, however, will actually benefit from Rishi’s announced reduction, meaning those Boris and Rishi posed with are not eligible for the 5% tax reduction. The No. 10 events team won’t be in the SpAd good books this morning…

*Invoices are on their way…