51% of Labour Voters Approve of Sunak’s Budget Spending

The results are in and red Rishi’s spendthrift budget was a roaring success – with Labour voters. 51% of Labour’s 2019 voters approved of the Chancellor’s generous spending. The Savanta/ComRes snap poll also shows 53% of all voters support the spending plans, with just 15% of Brits outright opposed them. The Budget was largely popular amongst Tories, with 63% of their 2019 voters approving of the plans. Latent Thatcherite Rishi will be less pleased to hear that 39% of people polled now associate the Tories with tax rises, yet just 30% associate tax rises with Labour…