Hague Inspires Reeves’ Budget Response

Labour’s line that is most being played on news bulletins post-budget is Rachel Reeves’ “It all seems like fun and games until you walk away and find that your purse has been lifted”. While it might be catchy, it’s far from original. Back in 1999, master of the despatch box William Hague stood to oppose Brown’s budget with an almost identical line of attack:

“He’s the man you meet in the pub who says ‘lend us a fiver and I’ll buy you a drink’. He is the pickpocket chancellor who shakes your hand with a smile after he has stealthily removed your wallet”

Guido thought Labour were trying to persuade us they no longer had a problem with uncontrolled borrowing…