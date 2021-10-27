Hague Inspires Reeves’ Budget Response

Labour’s line that is most being played on news bulletins post-budget is her line “It all seems like fun and games until you walk away and find that your purse has been lifted”. While it’s a catchy line, it’s far from original. Back in 1999, master of the dispatch box William Hague stood to oppose Brown’s budget with an almost identical line of attack:

“He’s the man you meet in the pub who says ‘lend us a fiver and I’ll buy you a drink’. He is the pickpocket chancellor who shakes your hand with a smile after he has stealthily removed your wallet”

Guido thought Labour are trying to persuade us they no longer had a problem with uncontrolled borrowing…