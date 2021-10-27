Chief Treasury Secretary Reveals Reason for Ducking Traditional No. 11 Photoshoot

Among Britain’s historic Budget traditions – including allowing the Chancellor to get boozed up in the Commons – the usual No. 11 photoshoot will be rather different this year. Newly-appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has revealed he’ll be a notable absentee from the Downing Street snaps this year after announcing he suffers from agoraphobia, “which prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces.”

[tweet https://twitter.com/SimonClarkeMP/status/1453280303292817414]

While sympathetic, Rishi will no doubt be relieved, given 6’7 Clarke dwarves the 5’6 Chancellor – often leading to hilarious photos…
mdi-tag-outline Budget
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak Simon Clarke
mdi-timer October 27 2021 @ 10:24 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments