Chief Treasury Secretary Reveals Reason for Ducking Traditional No. 11 Photoshoot

Among Britain’s historic Budget traditions – including allowing the Chancellor to get boozed up in the Commons – the usual No. 11 photoshoot will be rather different this year. Newly-appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke has revealed he’ll be a notable absentee from the Downing Street snaps this year after announcing he suffers from agoraphobia, “which prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces.”

While sympathetic, Rishi will no doubt be relieved, given 6’7 Clarke dwarves the 5’6 Chancellor – often leading to hilarious photos…