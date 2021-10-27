+++Budget Live Blog+++

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

Inflation

  • Rishi says the house will recognise the “challenging backdrop” of inflation.
  • OBR expects inflation to hit 4% next year, up from 3.1% currently
  • Rishi blames this on a global rise in demand for goods, supply chains can’t keep up
  • He also cites the surge in demand for energy, with oil coal and gas more than doubling
  • Will take months to ease”
  • Rishi has written to BoE reaffirming their remit to keep inflation low & stable

State of the finances

  • OBR expect economy to return to pre-Covid level at the turn of the year
  • Growth expected to be 6.5% this year followed by 6% in 2022
    • 2022: 6%
    • 2023: 2.1%
    • 2024: 1.3%
    • 2025: 1.6%
  • Unemployment to peak at 5.2%, way down on the 12% originally forecast
  • OBR upgrades forecast for business investment
  • OBR revised down their scarring assumption from 3% to 2%
  • OBR describe Rishi’s plan as “remarkably successful” 

New charter for budget responsibility 

  • Two new fiscal rules:
    • Underline public sector net debt must be falling
    • In normal times the state should only borrow to invest in future growth and prosperity – day-to-day spending must be met by taxation
    • Supplemented by targets to spend 3% of GDP on capital spending
  • The house will vote on Rishi’s new charter
  • OBR report today that all Rishi’s fiscal rules have been met

Fiscal judgments

  1. Will meet fiscal rules with a margin to protect against external economic risk
  2. Continue supporting working families
  3. Will meet obligations to the world’s poorest – 0.7% overseas aid will return from 2024/25
  4. Increases total department spending by £150 billion – the largest increase this century with spending growing 3.8% a year in real terms. A real terms rise in overall spending for every single department.

Healthcare

  • Health capital budget to rise from £133 billion to £44 billion
  • Better newborn screening and wider R&D improvement
  • More operating theatres
  • 100 community diagnostic centres
  • Local government to get new grant funding of £4.8 billion

Housing

  • Multi-year housing settlement totally £24 billion
  • £11.5 for affordable homes
  • £1.8 billion in regenerating brownfield sites unlocking 1 million new homes
  • £640 million for rough sleeping and homelessness

Children

  • First 1001 days of a child’s life are the most important – £300 million for a start-for-life programme for families
  • Funding to create a network of family hubs
  • Pay childcare providers more
  • £150m for training and development for early years workforce
  • £200m in supporting families programme
  • £200m to continue the holiday activity and food programme

Education

  • £4.7 billion by 24/25. Will restore per pupil funding to 2010 levels in real terms. A rise of £1500 per pupil
  • SEND children – more than tripling the amount they invest to more than triple the amount of new school places
  • £2bn of new funding to help schools and colleges.
  • £5bn total

Local

  • £560m for youth services
  • £200m for football pitches
  • First round of funding for levelling up fund – £1.7bn to invest in the infrastructure of everyday life – £170m in Scotland, £120m in Wales and £50m in NI.
  • £800m in local culture
  • Tax relief on museums and galleries will be extended from March next year to March 2024
  • Tax relief from the whole sector from today to 2023 will be doubled – won’t return to normal until 2024.

Economic growth

  • Got to tackle the problem of uneven economic geography
  • £20 bn a year on R&D – an increase of 50%
  • This is in addition to the cost of the R&D tax reliefs
  • R&D relief will be expanded to include file computing & data costs

Immigration

  • Today’s budget confirms eligibility criteria for the new scale-up visa

Taxes

  • Shipping tonnage tax will be reformed to reward companies for adopting the UK shipping flag, “entirely fitting for a country with such a proud maritime history as ours”. 
  • Air passenger duty reformed. Domestic flights will be subject to a new lower rate of air passenger duty. A good look the week of COP?
  • A new ultra long haul band on air passenger duty of £91. Tackling pollution.
  • £1m annual investment allowance extended from December to March 2023
  • Bank surcharge within corporation tax will be retained, increasing from 27% to 28%
  • Small challenger banks, improving competition, the annual allowance will be raised to £100m
  • Rishi attacks Labour’s business rates abolition policy. Rates will be more frequently reevaluated every three years
    • A new investment relief to encourage green technologies investment like solar panels
    • New business rates improvement relief from 2023. Property improvements won’t be charged business rates for 12 months
  • Next year’s planned increase in the multiplier will be cancelled – £4.6 billion saving
  • Announcing a new 50% business rates discount for those in hospitality, retail and leisure up to a maximum of £110,000
mdi-tag-outline Budget
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
mdi-timer October 27 2021 @ 12:33 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments