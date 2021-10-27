+++Budget Live Blog+++
Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…
Inflation
- Rishi says the house will recognise the “challenging backdrop” of inflation.
- OBR expects inflation to hit 4% next year, up from 3.1% currently
- Rishi blames this on a global rise in demand for goods, supply chains can’t keep up
- He also cites the surge in demand for energy, with oil coal and gas more than doubling
- “Will take months to ease”
- Rishi has written to BoE reaffirming their remit to keep inflation low & stable
State of the finances
- OBR expect economy to return to pre-Covid level at the turn of the year
- Growth expected to be 6.5% this year followed by 6% in 2022
- 2022: 6%
- 2023: 2.1%
- 2024: 1.3%
- 2025: 1.6%
- Unemployment to peak at 5.2%, way down on the 12% originally forecast
- OBR upgrades forecast for business investment
- OBR revised down their scarring assumption from 3% to 2%
- OBR describe Rishi’s plan as “remarkably successful”
New charter for budget responsibility
- Two new fiscal rules:
- Underline public sector net debt must be falling
- In normal times the state should only borrow to invest in future growth and prosperity – day-to-day spending must be met by taxation
- Supplemented by targets to spend 3% of GDP on capital spending
- The house will vote on Rishi’s new charter
- OBR report today that all Rishi’s fiscal rules have been met
Fiscal judgments
- Will meet fiscal rules with a margin to protect against external economic risk
- Continue supporting working families
- Will meet obligations to the world’s poorest – 0.7% overseas aid will return from 2024/25
- Increases total department spending by £150 billion – the largest increase this century with spending growing 3.8% a year in real terms. A real terms rise in overall spending for every single department.
Healthcare
- Health capital budget to rise from £133 billion to £44 billion
- Better newborn screening and wider R&D improvement
- More operating theatres
- 100 community diagnostic centres
- Local government to get new grant funding of £4.8 billion
Housing
- Multi-year housing settlement totally £24 billion
- £11.5 for affordable homes
- £1.8 billion in regenerating brownfield sites unlocking 1 million new homes
- £640 million for rough sleeping and homelessness
Children
- First 1001 days of a child’s life are the most important – £300 million for a start-for-life programme for families
- Funding to create a network of family hubs
- Pay childcare providers more
- £150m for training and development for early years workforce
- £200m in supporting families programme
- £200m to continue the holiday activity and food programme
Education
- £4.7 billion by 24/25. Will restore per pupil funding to 2010 levels in real terms. A rise of £1500 per pupil
- SEND children – more than tripling the amount they invest to more than triple the amount of new school places
- £2bn of new funding to help schools and colleges.
- £5bn total
Local
- £560m for youth services
- £200m for football pitches
- First round of funding for levelling up fund – £1.7bn to invest in the infrastructure of everyday life – £170m in Scotland, £120m in Wales and £50m in NI.
- £800m in local culture
- Tax relief on museums and galleries will be extended from March next year to March 2024
- Tax relief from the whole sector from today to 2023 will be doubled – won’t return to normal until 2024.
Economic growth
- Got to tackle the problem of uneven economic geography
- £20 bn a year on R&D – an increase of 50%
- This is in addition to the cost of the R&D tax reliefs
- R&D relief will be expanded to include file computing & data costs
Immigration
- Today’s budget confirms eligibility criteria for the new scale-up visa
Taxes
- Shipping tonnage tax will be reformed to reward companies for adopting the UK shipping flag, “entirely fitting for a country with such a proud maritime history as ours”.
- Air passenger duty reformed. Domestic flights will be subject to a new lower rate of air passenger duty. A good look the week of COP?
- A new ultra long haul band on air passenger duty of £91. Tackling pollution.
- £1m annual investment allowance extended from December to March 2023
- Bank surcharge within corporation tax will be retained, increasing from 27% to 28%
- Small challenger banks, improving competition, the annual allowance will be raised to £100m
- Rishi attacks Labour’s business rates abolition policy. Rates will be more frequently reevaluated every three years
- A new investment relief to encourage green technologies investment like solar panels
- New business rates improvement relief from 2023. Property improvements won’t be charged business rates for 12 months
- Next year’s planned increase in the multiplier will be cancelled – £4.6 billion saving
- Announcing a new 50% business rates discount for those in hospitality, retail and leisure up to a maximum of £110,000