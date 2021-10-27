+++Budget Live Blog+++

Stick with Guido for live updates of Rishi’s budget announcements. Stay tuned…

Inflation

Rishi says the house will recognise the “challenging backdrop” of inflation.

OBR expects inflation to hit 4% next year, up from 3.1% currently

Rishi blames this on a global rise in demand for goods, supply chains can’t keep up

He also cites the surge in demand for energy, with oil coal and gas more than doubling

“Will take months to ease”

Rishi has written to BoE reaffirming their remit to keep inflation low & stable

State of the finances

OBR expect economy to return to pre-Covid level at the turn of the year

Growth expected to be 6.5% this year followed by 6% in 2022 2022: 6% 2023: 2.1% 2024: 1.3% 2025: 1.6%

Unemployment to peak at 5.2%, way down on the 12% originally forecast

OBR upgrades forecast for business investment

OBR revised down their scarring assumption from 3% to 2%

OBR describe Rishi’s plan as “remarkably successful”

New charter for budget responsibility

Two new fiscal rules: Underline public sector net debt must be falling In normal times the state should only borrow to invest in future growth and prosperity – day-to-day spending must be met by taxation Supplemented by targets to spend 3% of GDP on capital spending

The house will vote on Rishi’s new charter

OBR report today that all Rishi’s fiscal rules have been met

Fiscal judgments

Will meet fiscal rules with a margin to protect against external economic risk Continue supporting working families Will meet obligations to the world’s poorest – 0.7% overseas aid will return from 2024/25 Increases total department spending by £150 billion – the largest increase this century with spending growing 3.8% a year in real terms. A real terms rise in overall spending for every single department.

Healthcare

Health capital budget to rise from £133 billion to £44 billion

Better newborn screening and wider R&D improvement

More operating theatres

100 community diagnostic centres

Local government to get new grant funding of £4.8 billion

Housing

Multi-year housing settlement totally £24 billion

£11.5 for affordable homes

£1.8 billion in regenerating brownfield sites unlocking 1 million new homes

£640 million for rough sleeping and homelessness

Children

First 1001 days of a child’s life are the most important – £300 million for a start-for-life programme for families

Funding to create a network of family hubs

Pay childcare providers more

£150m for training and development for early years workforce

£200m in supporting families programme

£200m to continue the holiday activity and food programme

Education

£4.7 billion by 24/25. Will restore per pupil funding to 2010 levels in real terms. A rise of £1500 per pupil

SEND children – more than tripling the amount they invest to more than triple the amount of new school places

£2bn of new funding to help schools and colleges.

£5bn total



Local

£560m for youth services

£200m for football pitches

First round of funding for levelling up fund – £1.7bn to invest in the infrastructure of everyday life – £170m in Scotland, £120m in Wales and £50m in NI.

£800m in local culture

Tax relief on museums and galleries will be extended from March next year to March 2024

Tax relief from the whole sector from today to 2023 will be doubled – won’t return to normal until 2024.

Economic growth

Got to tackle the problem of uneven economic geography

£20 bn a year on R&D – an increase of 50%

This is in addition to the cost of the R&D tax reliefs

R&D relief will be expanded to include file computing & data costs

Immigration

Today’s budget confirms eligibility criteria for the new scale-up visa

Taxes