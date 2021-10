Chaotic scenes in the Labour tent just now as it emerged last minute that Sir Keir’s tested positive for Covid. Ed Miliband is standing in at PMQs and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will do the party’s Budget response. Starmer tweeted this photo of him sat right next to Reeves just an hour ago…

Guido understands the pic was snapped today, however both Reeves and Phillipson have tested negative via lateral flows. Chaos with Ed Miliband…