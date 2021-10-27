Boris’s New STI Minister

Ever one to keep up to speed with events, this morning George Freeman finally got round to tweeting his thanks to Boris for appointing him a BEIS minister in the reshuffle – over a month into his new job. Freeman celebrated the “Big privilege & honour” to be promoted to the “Minister for Science, Technology + Innovation Portfolio”. In attaching the Downing Street press announcement, it seems Freeman’s become rather muddled about his official title…

Freeman claims he’s Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, yet his official job is actually Minister for Science, Research and Innovation.

If the error wasn’t silly enough, in making it Freeman has managed to accidentally rebrand himself the Minister for STI…