Mike Graham Bizarrely Claims “Concrete Grows”

This morning, TalkRadio veteran Mike Graham interviewed carpenter and Insulate Britain spokesperson Cameron Ford, clearly hoping for an easy win and a funny clip for Twitter. After interrogating the campaigner for all of 30 seconds and failing to get a rise out of the perpetually calm activist, Graham became visibly frustrated. Graham’s final mode of attack was accusing the carpenter of harming trees for a living. An unfazed Cameron quickly pointed out that his job was sustainable because trees grow back. Graham’s response was to insist you can grow “other things” too – claiming, bizarrely, that you can even grow concrete. Who knew? Following an unbearable and incredibly awkward silence, the TalkRadio presenter cut the interview in a huff.

The embarrassing exchange might have gone away unnoticed if TalkRadio had left well enough alone, yet for some unknown reason they posted the humiliating clip on social media. For the eco mob this was the ‘gotcha’ moment they’d long been hoping for. Does someone at TalkRadio have it in for Mike?

They subsequently published a cartoon of Mike presiding over a crop of cement with the caption ‘let it grow’. The only thing that should be growing is Mike’s embarrassment…