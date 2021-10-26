Life is Like a Box of Chocolates for the House of Lords

The slower-paced House of Lords, sometimes referred to as London’s premier retirement home, is doing little to change its reputation of being as useful as a chocolate tea pot. A contract spotted by Guido shows the upper chamber is about to spend a whopping £50,000 of taxpayers’ money… on chocolate provision.

The four-year contract is seeking to appoint one or two supplies to “provide a variety of Chocolates for sale within its retail and catering outlets”

“We recognise that Chocolates are popular at different levels: as impulse buys, self-purchase, as souvenirs, and as luxury gifts. Members like to purchase chocolates as gifts and they are frequently used in banqueting in goodie bags or table gifts.”

For any prospective Willy Wonkas hoping to apply, the contract application closes on the 18th November. For elderly Peers, Guido hopes the chocolate provision will boost their ability to work, rest and play…