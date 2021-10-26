Furious Hoyle Slams Government Again for Budget Media Briefings

For the second day in a row, a furious Speaker Lindsay Hoyle vented his anger at the government giving Budget briefings to the media before announcing them to the House. He repeated his line from yesterday suggesting ministers should resign if they continue to treat the House “with discourtesy“. Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke defended the strategy, saying “part of the government’s objective in trailing specific aspects of the Budget in advance is to help communicate to the public what we’re doing with their hard earned money.” Guido’s fascinated to see what rabbits Rishi has left to pull out of his hat tomorrow…

UPDATE: A hilarious exchange between Clarke and Sir Demond Swayne over government leaks.

Howls throughout the Chamber at that one…