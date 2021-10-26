Cases Begin to Fall Just as Left Begins Demands Damaging Plan B

Whilst Guido avoids making predictions about Covid cases, it seemed logical that a ramped-up booster jab programme, and a flair up in cases at this stage, would lead to a decent amount of herd immunity going into the winter. For the last couple of days there has been a sizeable dip in cases. On Sunday they were 11.5% lower than the previous Sunday, and yesterday they were 25.7% lower than the previous Monday.

According to a case rate projection by Bristol University’s Oliver Johnson, with current data cases will halve every four weeks. Andrew Lilico was one voice predicting as such on GB News last week…

All of the above good news begs the question why some in Labour, and many among the increasingly deranged FBPE community, were so desperate to immediately hit the big red ‘Plan B’ button, shutting down many avenues of our social life and hitting the economy via compulsory working from home. Earlier this week Captain Hindsight himself tried turning his hand to foresight, calling for facemasks and working from home to return – that now looks pointless and counterproductive. Starmer also called it badly wrong in July. Prior to this good news on cases, Guido was pleased to see the government steadfastly refusing calls from Covid doomsters, hopefully they show the same attitude the next time there’s an inevitable rise in Covid cases…