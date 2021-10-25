Tories Park Tanks on Sir Keir’s Lawn

Guido spotted a plum job was advertised over the weekend by the Conservatives, who are now offering a £6,000 “project fee” for an ad hoc campaign manager in Sir Keir’s exact backyard of Holborn and St Pancras. The hire will be responsible for working towards the May 2022 elections. It’s notable that the party will be investing time and money in a specific inner-London seat.

Presumably these days Momentum would be happy to help the Tories out in unseating Sir Keir…

In other Tory hiring news, Guido spots a swathe of jobs being listed in their new Leeds office ahead of its grand reopening at the end of this year. Among those still open; a police & crime commissioner manager, a membership administrator and a city campaign manager. Unfortunately for CCHQ, job website Glassdoor is doing little to encourage recruitment:

Guido wonders how many current and former CCHQ employees agree…