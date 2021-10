Richard Madeley is once again under fire after another Patridge-esque moment on GMB this morning, when he asked Starmer whether Angela Rayner is still his “best girl”. The question followed reports in the Sundays of Sir Keir’s plans to sideline his deputy leader following a series of gaffes. GMB deserve credit for managing to hire a replacement for Piers Morgan who manages to wind up the perpetually outraged as much he did…