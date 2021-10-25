Road-Blocking Insulate Britain Activists Back After 11 Day Hiatus

In a sequel that nobody wanted, eco-radical group Insulate Britain have returned once again to block busy roads after an 11 day hiatus. They showed up this morning to obstruct an intersection near Liverpool Street, with some activists even gluing themselves to the road, leaving police a bit stuck as to what to do.

Police were forced to intervene after one enraged motorist tried to nudge an Insulate Britain activist with their car. Perhaps police time would be better spent preventing eco-radicals blocking the road in the first place…

UPDATE: 52 arrested.