Julie Bindel and Pink News Settle

Julie Bindel has settled litigation she initiated against PinkNews and its CEO Benjamin Cohen for aggravated damages in a libel claim over an interview – “The ‘Gender Critical’ Feminist Movement is a Cult That Grooms, Controls and Abuses, According to a Lesbian Who Managed to Escape”. The interview did not name Bindel, however the interviewee, Amy Dyess, named Bindel on social media multiple times. Both parties having settled the claim have issued the following joint statement:

“PinkNews and Julie Bindel are pleased to confirm that they have settled the case over the article PinkNews published on 17 May 2020, which chronicled a young American’s account of their recruitment to and time involved with a ‘gender critical cult’. The article made a number of serious allegations of misconduct and PinkNews accepts that if the allegations were understood to refer to Julie, they would be wholly untrue.

“Julie Bindel accepts that PinkNews published the article without intending to make any such reference to her. PinkNews is sorry for the distress the article caused. It has taken down the article and will not be republishing it. PinkNews has revised its editorial processes.

“We are all happy that this matter has been resolved.