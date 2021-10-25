Insulate Britain Activists Who Glued Own Head to Road “Concerned” About His Face

Insulate Britain activist ‘Matthew’ has admitted he is “concerned” about his face after he superglued it to the road during this morning’s protest. Really getting stuck in…

The activist explained from his roadside position that he decided to glue his head to the road because the government is not treating the climate crisis as an “emergency”, despite Insulate Britain admitting it was when they announced a pause in their campaigning a fortnight ag. When asked whether he’d “snipped himself” by the Mirror, a grimacing-in-pain Matthew said “…you’ll find out if there’s blood coming out.” Someone clearly wasn’t thinking with their head when they made this decision…