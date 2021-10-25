Dominic Raab Comes Back to Earth

Dominic Raab has smashed his fundraising goal after a successful charity parachute jump this weekend. Following the jump his donations page for Shooting Star Children’s Hospice stands at £23,000 – 117% of his original goal. Raab really is a descent guy…

The deputy PM described the jump as a “total blast”, adding that he enjoyed the “stunning views of Salisbury” on his way down. Much like the job of foreign secretary, with sky diving you don’t get a second go if you were unsuccessful the first time…