Boris Tells Kids He’s “Very Worried” About COP, Suggests “Feeding Human Beings to Animals”

Ahead of COP26 on Sunday, this morning Boris decided to host a “children’s climate press conference” to express his building concerns over the summit and the likelihood of reaching any meaningful agreement. In what will go down as one of the best press conferences in history, Boris said:

“I think [net zero] can be done, it’s going to be very very tough, this summit. And I’m very worried, because it might go wrong, and we might not get the agreements that we need. And it’s touch and go, it’s very very difficult. But I think it can be done, and if you look at what the UK has done, we’ve cut our own CO2 emissions massively, we’ve cut coal emissions massively.”

He then went on to say that recycling “doesn’t work“, he “wouldn’t put beetroot in lasagne“, and even that “feeding human beings to animals” might be a decent idea. The nine year-olds in attendance seemed to have a fantastic time…