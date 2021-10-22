Labour Prepares for Claudia Webbe By-Election

Claudia Webbe’s parliamentary career hasn’t even begun cooling, yet Labour has already begun preparing for a very likely Leicester East by-election. Campaign plans forwarded to Guido show the party intents a weekend push in the constituency, asking members to “spare an hour or two over the next week”:

“We need your help to speak to voters over Leicester East about the issues that matter most to them. Don’t worry if you have never done any door knocking before – full training by friendly Labour faces will be provided”.

The party’s planning nine campaigning sessions totalling around 20 hours across this Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Guido wonders what Keith Vaz’s weekend plans are looking like…