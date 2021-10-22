Labour Blames Labour-Caused Covid Chaos on Tories

Following a two-week bin strike leaving residents living with rotting rubbish piles taller than them, Brighton council has dived headfirst into another chaotic farce. Last night’s meeting was abandoned mid-way through after a cold-ridden Labour councillor decided to still turn up, before testing positive for Covid at the meeting. Despite it being a Labour councillor – a Labour councillor – who caused the chaos, the Labour councillor for Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, Daniel Yates, still somehow managed to spin the blame onto the Tories:

Brighton and Hove city Council meeting abandoned as attendee gets positive test result while in meeting… thats Tory plan A for you. — Daniel Yates (@danieljyates) October 21, 2021

Later on, Brighton Labour released a statement confirming that during the council meeting, “a Labour Councillor received notification that a PCR test they had taken a day prior had come back positive.” Another fine mess for England’s most hard-done-by council residents to put up with…