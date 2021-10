After essentially leading Europe for over a decade-and-a-half, the European Council has given Merkel a fitting gift to mark the important geopolitical departure. Can you tell what it is?

That’s right, it’s a model of the Europa building in Brussels – just what Angie presumably wanted. As ConservativeHome’s Mark Wallace guessed, it looks closer to “a rejected Star Trek prototype for a Borg’s nippleclamp.” What is the German for ‘did you keep the receipt?’