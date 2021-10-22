Dan Wootton Popped Over to the Shard for Chat With Rebekah

When Guido asked GB News star presenter Dan Wootton about his meeting last week with News UK, he insisted it was just a “social visit” to see his old boss Rebekah Brooks. Dan insisted he loves GB News and is looking forward to a shorter, snappier new format 2 hour show. Perhaps he got some advice from his meeting with the head of TV at News UK…

With Piers Morgan getting a mega-bucks deal from Rupert Murdoch, who could blame Dan for showing interest, even if he’s happy at GB News? A return to the Shard wouldn’t be the first time he has followed in Morgan’s footsteps – Piers was a predecessor of his as editor of the Bizarre entertainment column in The Sun….
