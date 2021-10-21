Times Inexplicably Confuses John Sentamu with Desmond Tutu

Today’s edition of The Times features an unexpected revelation about Desmond Tutu, particularly for the citizens of York. According to a letter sent in by Reverends Alan Wilson and Canon Rosie Harper (the Bishop of Buckingham and his chaplain), Tutu is in fact the former Archbishop of York – which should come as a bit of a surprise to John Sentamu, who actually held that post from 2005 to 2020. In a letter to the editor, Wilson and Harper write:

“Sir, the bishops in the House of Lords who have chosen to speak against the Assisted Dying Bill do not represent the only Christian view. George Carey and Desmond Tutu, the former archbishops of Canterbury and York, are for assisted dying, and hold an equally Christian position…”

The Times tells Guido that it wasn’t an error on the part of the letter’s signatories

The error re Desmond Tutu was mistakenly added in the editing process and was not written by the original authors of the letter. We can only apologise for this, and will be publishing a correction in tomorrow’s paper. Kind regards, Times Letters

What is the mental process that messed up the transcription?