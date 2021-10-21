Red-On-Red Bitch Fight: Manchester Versus London Edition

A fairly innocuous tweet from Andy Burnham made a splash on Twitter this morning after a complaint about overpriced public transport in the North. He lamented a simple 20-minute one-stop journey costing constituents an eye-watering £8, and comparing it to London:

Public transport is so expensive in our part of the world.



This is the cost of a one-stop, 20-minute journey.



To be levelled up, we need London-level fares.



Accept nothing less. pic.twitter.com/Dug5VOaisC — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) October 20, 2021

Labour MP Neil Coyle then, unprovoked, accused the King of the North of making “cheap digs at London”:

A riled Burnham would not hear it and was keen to level up the conversation…

Still not satisfied, Burnham has spent the last hour passively aggressively retweeting his Twitter supporters including one who not so subtly wrote: “I don’t get why some Londoners are upset about this”. Meanwhile red wall voters without transit systems, and just one bus an hour, will no doubt be experiencing broken hearts at the plight of their metropolitan comrades…