Red-On-Red Bitch Fight: Manchester Versus London Edition

A fairly innocuous tweet from Andy Burnham made a splash on Twitter this morning after a complaint about overpriced public transport in the North. He lamented a simple 20-minute one-stop journey costing constituents an eye-watering £8, and comparing it to London:

Labour MP Neil Coyle then, unprovoked, accused the King of the North of making “cheap digs at London”:

A riled Burnham would not hear it and was keen to level up the conversation…

Still not satisfied, Burnham has spent the last hour passively aggressively retweeting his Twitter supporters including one who not so subtly wrote: “I don’t get why some Londoners are upset about this”. Meanwhile red wall voters without transit systems, and just one bus an hour, will no doubt be experiencing broken hearts at the plight of their metropolitan comrades…
mdi-tag-outline Twitter Bitch Fight
mdi-account-multiple-outline Andy Burnham Neil Coyle
mdi-timer October 21 2021 @ 13:58 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments