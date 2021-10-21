Photo Exclusive: Sadiq’s New City Hall Still an Unfinished Warehouse

According to Sadiq’s original ‘decampment from the glass gonad’ timetable, this is the month the London Assembly were supposed to be moving into their new home at The Crystal in Newham. With confirmation last month that the move is now being delayed, photos sent to Guido show the London Assembly’s new home in a state of total disrepair. A metaphor for the state of Sadiq’s governance, etc…

The chamber for Mayor’s Question Time and plenaries is an unfinished warehouse, filled with equipment, no floor and – particularly noticeable – no builders

The committee rooms and visitor area appears as an airport hanger:

A further close-up of the committee rooms shows just how far off completion Sadiq’s relocation project is:

Susan Hall, leader of the GLA Tories, has observed it’s “hard to see how the Crystal building will be ready for City Hall to move in by the end of the year – considering that it’s already late and over budget, it’s not good a place to be.”

“In a few short weeks, the London Assembly and the Mayor will be homeless. The Mayor’s bizarre decision to ship London’s regional government up the Thames is proving to be more ridiculous by the day.”

Over-schedule and over budget, it will be a fitting memorial for Mayor Sadiq’s reign…