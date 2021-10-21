NHS Splashes Out on £5,000 Hot tub, Luxury Goods, Playstation and Chelsea FC Season Ticket and

The Tax Payers’ Alliance has revealed that taxpayer-funded NHS budgets have been used to buy for more than just medical equipment. NHS Personal health budgets have been used to justify expensive luxury goods with one NHS branch alone splashing an eye-watering £10,265 on luxury goodies. Blimey

Though a total figure of all the spending is impossible to calculate, as many costs have been withheld, Guido has devised a list of the most ridiculous expensed goods and the reasons why they were justified. We encourage co-conspirators to judge whether this is a healthy use of tax-payer money:

Holiday and Garden furniture worth £2,300 to “improve mental health and wellbeing”

Hot tub worth £5,000 “to manage anxieties and behaviours”

PS4 and games worth £300 for “improvement in mental health”

Amazon Prime account worth £79 for “mental and emotional wellbeing”

Weighing scales worth £499!

Pottery & Craft Classes worth £930 per annum for a “sense of achievement and social interaction.”

Weekly cinema visits worth £15 for “an activity to leave the home, meet social and emotional needs.”

Guido hopes that Javid’s far-reaching review into NHS spending will stop the organisation splashing on luxurious and completely unjustifiable goods.

James Roberts, political director of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said:

“Taxes on working people should not be going up to pay for health service hot tubs.”

Quite right…