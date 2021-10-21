Mogg Slaps Down Shadow Minister Over Labour’s Mask Hypocrisy

Jacob Rees-Mogg had little time for Labour’s grandstanding during Business Questions today. Responding to Shadow Commons Leader Thangam Debbonaire’s insistence that Labour takes Covid safety more seriously than Tory MPs, Mogg barely drew breath pointing out the party’s widely-observed hypocrisy:

“Masks is a very interesting matter…I may retweet after this session…a picture from the socialists’ conference that took place recently. And you know the most extraordinary thing: there are all these luminaries of the opposition benches, some of the most formidable figures in British political life, and their faces are naked and unadorned. And what I have heard about the drinks party sponsored by the Daily Mirror…well I don’t know that they were able to get the drinks through their masks! That may be the reason why masks are worn more by socialists when there are television cameras around than when they’re not going to be seen…”

Of course, Mogg is absolutely right. Guido had the ‘pleasure’ of attending Labour Conference and didn’t see any Labour politician other than Ed Miliband wear a mask once for the entire week.

Sadiq Khan happily wandered around maskless for the whole thing, despite claiming “if we don’t wear [them], the virus will spread further. It’s as simple as that”. My mask protects you, your mask protects me… only if the cameras are rolling…