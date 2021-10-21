Meet the Brave Entrepreneur Taking the Fight to Insulate Britain

Sherrilyn Speid – the mother and self-made entrepreneur who nearly ploughed through Insulate Britain protesters on her school run last week – is refusing to give up her fight against the eco-mob, calling them “terrorists” and claiming they “drove [her] to the edge“. The mob are now accusing Speid of “attempted murder” for rear-ending them with her Range Rover…

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News last night, Speid tore into the protesters for blocking roads to deliberately disrupt school journeys:

“They’re targeting parents, because they’re going outside schools […] I’m standing up for all the other single mums out there. We’re all trying to do our best, we’re all trying to make ends meet.” “All of that ‘ow ow’ was dramatic and fake. There’s no way it hurt them. They still didn’t move. I got in the car and some men helped me and got them out the way so I could take my son to school.”

These clowns have been getting on commuters’ tits for a whole month. It was only a matter of time before someone took decisive action. All it took was a “need for Speid”…