Labour’s Six Minute Covid Flip-Flop

At 4.26 p.m., Jon Ashworth was asked on Times Radio by Tom Newton Dunn “it does sound like you’re saying ‘Plan B now Mr Government’?” The Shadow Health Secretary replied:

“We are in favour of Plan B… of course the Plan B, but I’m giving you a broader point, which is if you want to bring infection rates down, particularly amongst children, you’ve got to get on and fix this vaccination programme. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s Plan A, or Plan B, or even the Plan C, which is now floated in some of the news today… We’ve got to deal with the vaccination first”

Six minutes later, a Labour spokesperson clarifies to Sky News:

Labour is not in favour of moving to Plan B on Covid, a spokesperson says. They are in favour of "making Plan A work" — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) October 21, 2021

Guido gives it a fortnight before Captain Hindsight uses Ashworth’s original quote as a claim they were in favour of moving to Plan B before the government…