Watch Tell All Interview With Extinction Rebellion’s Topless Activist

Guido was delighted to speak with Extinction Rebellion’s most popular activists Laura Amherst, and hopes this tell all interview will nip any misconceptions about her activism in the bud.

This starved-of-attention protestor who spent 10 days on hunger strike before finally giving in, tells Guido about her plans to turn the whole UK vegan and her aim to inspire young women with her topless campaigning. Guido encourages all co-conspirators to watch Laura lay bare the naked realities of the climate emergency… 
