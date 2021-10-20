Kwasi Kids About Nimco’s Babysitting Skills

Congratulations are due to Kwasi Kwarteng and his wife Harriet on the birth of a daughter. On LBC this morning Nick Ferrari asked Kwasi if he was planning to employ Nimco Ali’s famous child care services after it was revealed that the campaigner joined Boris and Carrie for Christmas to to look after their new baby, Wilfred. Kwasi clearly caught off the guard by the question mumbled:

I know Nimco very well. She’s a very, very good person (…) [but] I don’t think we’ll need that [her services] for now”.

Clearly not keen to rock the cradle…