BBC to Cover Up Cost of Absurd Logo Redesign

The BBC has confirmed that the price of its widely-mocked logo redesign will not be made public, due to commercial sensitivity. In Guido’s experience, the BBC has become one of the most anti-transparency public bodies, with almost no FoIs being approved, often with the aforementioned ‘commercially sensitive’ excuse. The argument about commercial sensitivity might be valid before the contract was agreed, after it is completed it is irrelevant. According to figures released in May, the BBC has gone from answering 53% of FoIs – either partly or fully – in 2015, to just 42% last year. By direct comparison, the House of Commons was more than happy to reveal the cost of their most recent logo design to Guido – without any commercial sensitivity claims…

Aside from the BBC’s cost cover-up – which, according to one BBC source undoubtedly means “they’ve spent some outrageous amount on it and don’t want to admit it” – the logo is so absurd it was foreshadowed in one of their own sitcoms, W1A – a sitcom about working at the BBC.

For reference, this is the W1A joke mock logo next to the BBC’s own new Sounds logo

Another day another farce…