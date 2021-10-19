Gove Engulfed by Protestors Walking to Office

Scuffles as ‘Anti-vaccine passport’ protesters harass MP Michael Gove having lunch in Westminster. Footage of ‘anti-vaccine passport’ protesters harassing Michael Gove on the streets of Westminster this afternoon. The MP appeared to be out for lunch. #London #londonprotests pic.twitter.com/qh3yWAbkMO — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) October 19, 2021

It’s surely absurd that days after the murder of an MP, and after this week’s ongoing discussion about the safety of MPs, that Gove should have had such lax police protection for most of his journey. Guido understands that Gove is ok and is grateful to the police.

UPDATE: Guido learns the man leading the scrum was a Tory councillor as recently as 2018. Will Coleshill, who has also been involved in the Nick Watt harassment case, was suspended by the party in 2018 for racist remarks, however only lost his councillorship in June this year after attending zero meetings in six months.